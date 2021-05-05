Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner Drop a Combined $37 Million on Side-by-Side Mansions

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Turns 3! See The Adorable Pics

Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner have paid a pretty penny for their side-by-side residences.

Following reports that the two Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars purchased neighboring mansions in the gated community of Hidden Hills, located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, E! News has learned that the two properties cost a combined $37 million.

According to online records, both properties sold on Dec. 11, 2020, with Kris' going for $20 million, while Khloe's went for $17 million. Per Dirt.com, the two homes are still under construction and total more than 26,000 combined square footage.

In November, Khloe sold her home in Calabasas, Calif. for $15.5 million, which was below the $18.95 million initial asking price. Her former 10,000-square-foot abode includes eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms, in addition to overlooking Malibu Canyon, and Khloe first bought it from Justin Bieber for $7.2 million in 2014 before making significant renovations.