10 Things I Hate About You Director Recalls Julia Stiles and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Secret Romance

Watch : "10 Things I Hate About You" With Heath Ledger: E! News Rewind

Julia Stiles shares legendary on-screen chemistry with Heath Ledger in the 1999 teen classic 10 Things I Hate About You, but it was a different co-star who was the subject of her real-life adoration.

Director Gil Junger was a recent guest on YouTube chat series Mirá a Quién Encontré (Look Who I Found). During the chat, he reminisced about Julia and Joseph Gordon-Levitt having strong feelings for each other throughout the shoot, which led to them briefly dating.

In discussing the scene in which Julia's character, Kat, reads her "10 Things" poem during class, Gil said it only took Julia a single take to shoot it, and that the director himself was "crying so hard" by the end of her performance.

"That was maybe one of the most moving performances I've ever seen, and I've seen plenty," he recalled. "It just killed me. It was so raw, and it was so honest, and it was so vulnerable. I even asked her—I said, 'Where did that come from?' And she told me, 'I was just thinking about'—that person's name that she was deeply in love with at the time."