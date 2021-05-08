Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Sophie Turner and More Stars Celebrate Their First Mother's Day as Moms

Watch : Kristin Cavallari's Mother's Day Plans as a Single Mom

Mamma mia, a lot of celebs became mothers this past year!

Between both the Emmas—Stone and Roberts, that is—plus, Katy Perry, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, babies have been popping out left and right.

But despite being celebrities, these new mamas deal with dirty diapers, mysterious substances and late-night crying. Stars—they're just like us.

Although motherhood isn't without its challenges, Dancing With the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold couldn't be happier to be a parent to 5-month old daughter, Sage. "Obviously there's so much more to come, but she's such a happy, bubbly baby," Lindsay gushed to E! News. "She's just such a bright light in our lives and every single day, her changes and developments—it's just so beautiful to watch."

Lindsay's DWTS co-star and BFF, Witney Carson, couldn't agree more. Also a new mom, Witney told E! News, "I'm so blessed to be Leo's mom and to continue this new adventure with him and my family."