Zendaya Treats Euphoria Fans to a Behind the Scenes Glimpse at Season 2

Zendaya is back in her happy place as Euphoria has begun filming season two.

The Emmy winner, 24, shared multiple sneak peeks of her day on set of the HBO drama on Tuesday, May 4.

Zendaya first posted a picture of actor Angus Cloud, who plays drug dealer Fez onscreen, perched on a kitchen counter while wearing baggy jeans, a blue crew neck and a face mask. "Missed this kid," she wrote, adding, "And these kids..." along with another behind-the-scenes pic on her Instagram Story.

The second post showed friend Alex and lighting technician Danny Durr chilling on the retro-style couch in between takes.

The actress, who stars as Rue, ended her little preview with a picture of sound stage seven where Euphoria is filmed. "Just being back here in general...missed it," she captioned the pensive pic.

After season one dropped in the summer of 2019, the Euphoria team released two special episodes during the coronavirus pandemic to satiate fans. The first, "Trouble Don't Last Always," focused on Rue and was released in December. Co-star Hunter Schafer took center stage in the second episode about Jules, which was titled "F--k Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob" and came out in January this year.