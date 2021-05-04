Tallulah Willis Is Engaged to Dillon Buss: See Her Massive Diamond Ring

Watch : Exes Demi Moore & Bruce Willis Are Social Distancing Together

Tallulah Willis has found the person she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

On Tuesday, May 4, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore revealed her longtime boyfriend, director Dillon Buss, proposed to her—and she said yes!

She captioned photos of the moment he popped the question, "with absolute most certainty," while Dillon wrote on his Instagram, "I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend."

Friends and family flooded their respective Instagrams with celebratory messages. Tallulah's big sister Scout Willis commented, "weeping, i am so f--king excited."

Additionally, stepmom Emma Hemming Willis sent her love, and Rumer Willis shared, "I love these crazy kids. Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you."

Tallulah gave her followers a closer look at the gorgeous gold ring in a separate post. "HANDS STILL SHAKIN'—MOMS SPAGHETTI—I'm FIANCÉNCHED," she wrote alongside the video.