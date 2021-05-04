Inside Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Plans to Reconcile Their Relationship

Is everything rosy between Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell?
That's the burning question Bachelor Nation fans want to know, especially after the former Bachelor lead and Georgia native reunited in California's Orange County area late last month. The exes, who broke up earlier this year following Rachael's controversial past, appear to be giving their love another shot.
A source close to Matt tells E! News, "Matt and Rachael are working on getting back together but are not putting pressure on their relationship."
"They are in a great place right now. Matt and Rachael talk every day and have seen each other multiple times in the last few weeks," the insider shares, noting their recent hang out. "They reconnected while spending a whole week together in the O.C."
As the insider put things, "They both want to make it work and are still working on their issues. Matt and Rachael both want to get back together and be exclusive. They are taking it slow and seeing where it goes."
Another source echoes the same sentiments, adding, "The two are working toward finding forgiveness in each other and having conversations about what the future can hold."
At this time, both Matt and Rachael haven't publicly given fans an update on where they stand.
However, the 29-year-old star briefly discussed his love life when speaking to E! News on Wednesday, April 28.
"I'm focused on my training right now," he explained. "I've got a marathon coming up and a triathlon I'm training for as well. And I'm not pursuing any—I'm not, I'm not…I'm just super focused right now."
While the ABC star kept his lips sealed, a separate source previously told E! News details about their recent reunion.
"Matt felt horrible about what went down with him and Rachael recently and wanted to see her. He initiated the visit," the insider shared at the time, adding, "They aren't back together, but definitely still have feelings. They are having a good time right now and everything feels back to normal between them."
But as Bachelor Nation fans know, there was a time when there was no sign of the duo reconciling their relationship.
Back in March, Matt gave his final rose to Rachael during The Bachelor finale. Although they never got engaged, they appeared to be head over heels for each other. However, everything changed when Rachael's past racially insensitive photos resurfaced, which she has since apologized for.
As Matt explained during the After the Final Rose special, "Before Rachael addressed anything or Chris Harrison spoke on anything, I'm trying to be there for her, and I dismissed them as rumors, because that's what they were to me."
"You hear things that are heartbreaking and you just pray they're not true," he continued. "And then, when you find out that they are it just makes you question everything."
Moreover, when the exes reunited in New York City back in early April, an insider told E! News things ended on a sour note.
But from their recent hangout in California and our latest intel, it appears their chemistry is undeniable and sparks are still flying high.