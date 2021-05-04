Model Hunter McGrady Mourns Death of 23-Year-Old Brother Tynan in Moving Tribute

Hunter McGrady's younger brother, Tynan, has passed away at the age of 23.
The model announced the heartbreaking news in a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, May 4.
"The most gut-wrenching words I've ever had to write in my life, one that no one ever wants to," she began. "My chest is heavy, and I feel like I'll never breathe again, I don't know how this pain repairs or if it ever feels like life can live again. My baby brother went to be with the Lord on May 1st."
In the post, Hunter described Tynan as "the most kind, gentle, loving, beautiful, intelligent, funny human being this earth has ever known."
"If you know me, you know I rave about my brother, he is and will always be the love of my life," she wrote alongside a series of snapshots of the siblings. "I would text my brother every single night the words 'Goodnight I love you' because I never wanted a day to go by without him knowing how much I love and adore him. Everyone around him has always said nothing but beautiful things, his friends' parents always said 'We're so glad Tynan is in our child's life, he's such a good influence.'"
She also called Tynan "absolutely brilliant," noting he was "just three weeks shy" of graduating from San Francisco State University with a degree in computer engineering. "He will get that degree, we will make sure of it, he worked too hard not too [sic]," Hunter continued. "I've never known someone to be so passionate about computer engineering, coding, cars, and gaming. He was knowledgeable about this stuff beyond belief, he would show me his homework and I felt like Einstein was showing me something."
While Hunter did not share the cause of Tynan's death, she did write, "There is no telling why these things happen, why accidents happen, why life is taken too short."
"I'm so grateful for beautiful the 23 years God gave us with him," she added. "I know we will meet again because the Bible says so. 'He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.' Revelation 21:4."
She then concluded by writing, "Thank you for making me a big sister. Thank you for your heart. Goodnight my sweet beautiful Bubba, I love you."
Hunter's sister and fellow model Michaela McGrady also paid tribute to Tynan on Instagram. "My family and I are devastated," she wrote. "He was the baby of the family and the light in all of our lives. He lit up every room he walked into and was the most gentle spirit to ever walk this earth. To know Tynan was to love him. He will be so deeply missed by all of his family and friends. We have a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. This pain is immeasurable."
Michaela described him as "wildly funny, impossibly intelligent, endlessly kind and gentle but determined and passionate." She also wrote that being Tynan's sister was the honor of her life.
"The amount of times we had people come to us and tell us they were proud to know him is countless," the Model Citizen podcast host added. "His impact on his world was greatly felt and it will continue to be felt throughout our family, the friends and those that live on to remember him. I try not to think of the times I will never again experience with him but be grateful for the times I was gifted. I was able to spend 23 years with my baby brother. A gift. A treasure. He inspired me every day."