This American Ninja Warrior Contestant's Superhuman Skills Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Who will be the first ever American Ninja Warrior Women's Champion? Well, this preview proves the competition is fierce for the inaugural event!

On Sunday, May 9 (Mother's Day!), fans can watch 12 elite female athletes vie for the special title during ANW Women's Championship on NBC. Competitors will battle over two intense courses, with the top four going head-to-head on the Power Tower. The winner will receive $50,000 and make history as the first American Ninja Warrior Women's Champion.

In an exclusive sneak peek, American Ninja star Jesse Labreck shows off her superhuman skills and intimidates competitors. The gym manager from North Aurora, IL is one of the top Ninja athletes regardless of gender. Labreck also holds the record for most buzzers (6!) in a single season for any ANW women in history. Her fiancé Chris DiGangi is even a fellow ANW champ! Talk about a power couple. Even Labreck's friends and family wear "Flex Labreck" t-shirts to cheer on the competitor.