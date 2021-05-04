Drake's Son Has the Sweetest Reaction While Watching NBA Highlights of LeBron James

Watch : Drake's Most Epic Side Hustles

Like father, like son.

In an Instagram video uploaded to the rapper's account on May 4, Drake's 3-year-old son, Adonis Mahbed Graham, was seen watching NBA highlights of the Lakers star player LeBron James—and based on the little guy's reaction—fans are left wondering if Drake just might have a future NBA superstar on his hands.

In the short clip, once the video of highlights reaches a pivotal moment—Adonis, with eyes wide in disbelief—shouts, "Oh my god!" and his dad is heard chuckling at his son's cute reaction.

The tot's laser-sharp focus was undeniable, and Drake's followers took notice.

But not only were fans and fellow celebs swarming the comments with praise for the little one, but none other LeBron himself took the lead as the top comment, writing, "Nephew [locked emoji] the hell in!! Yessir!!"

Rapper Vince Staples also got in on the fun and jokingly commented, "Wait till he see my clips from church league. Defensive presence."

And if that wasn't adorable enough, Drake also shared a short clip of basketball practice with Adonis to his Instagram Story immediately after.