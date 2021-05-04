Melinda and Bill Gates Don't Have a Prenup: How They’ll Divide an Estimated $130 Billion

Watch : Bill Gates & Melinda Gates Divorcing After 27 Years of Marriage

On the heels of Melinda Gates and Bill Gates' bombshell breakup, more light is being shed on the circumstances of their divorce.

According to Melinda's divorce petition filed May 3 and obtained by E! News, the estranged couple said their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

"We ask the court to dissolve our marriage," the document states, "and find that our marital community ended on the date stated in our separation contract." The separation contract, which has not been made public, is the only written agreement noted by Melinda in the divorce petition. When asked in the document the type of written agreements they have signed, she did not include a prenuptial agreement. They requested that the court enforce their separation contract and to divide real property, personal property and any debts as laid out in that contract.

Though the Microsoft co-founder is worth an estimated $130 billion, the petition—signed by both parties—also states that spousal support is not needed. Melinda also declined to request an order for protection, restraining order or name change.