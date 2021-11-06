Looking Back at Pete Davidson's Stacked Dating History

Women really do love a man that can make them laugh.
Since making his debut on Saturday Night Live in 2014, Pete Davidson has unexpectedly become one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. So much so, in fact, that the 27-year-old comedian inspired the creation of the term "BDE." To refresh your memory, it stands for "Big D--k Energy" and was crafted at the height of his romance with Ariana Grande in 2018.
"Pete davidson is 6'3 with dark circles, exudes big d--k energy, looks evil but apparently is an angel, and loves his girl publicly the only thing wrong w him is that he's a scorpio but anyway," Twitter user @babyvietcong wrote. "id married him within a month too."
That BDE has seemingly attracted a bevy of women, including Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and his "celebrity crush" Phoebe Dynevor. Now, he's causing a stir thanks to his frequent outings with Kim Kardashian. The duo were first spotted together at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif Oct. 29. Four days later, they enjoyed dinner at Campania in New York's Staten Island. And, the following day, they were seen out at again Zero Bond restaurant in NYC.
And while a source told E! that "Kim isn't looking to date anyone right now," she is "having a lot of fun. There is no pressure between them." After all, she likes that "Pete a very chill and casual guy," added the insider. "Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her."
Well we all wait and see what's next, let's take a look back at the SNL star's high-profile romances over the years, from his whirlwind engagement to Grande to his courtship with the Lady Bridgerton herself...
This story was originally published on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 3 a.m. PT.