Love & Hip Hop's Erica Mena Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Safaree

Baby on board!
Love & Hip Hop alum Erica Mena and husband Safaree took to Instagram May 3 to reveal they're expecting their second baby together. As fans may recall, the reality TV stars welcomed their first child together, 15-month-old daughter Safire Majesty Samuels, on February 3, 2020. Erica also has a 14-year-old son, King Javien Conde, from a previous relationship.
The couple's announcement photo for baby number two made for quite the lavish spread, with Erica's growing baby bump front and center in the snap. The pair captured the happy moment while both dressed in all black and standing in front of a huge vault, complete with cash.
You can even say it looks like their love story equates to all the riches in the world.
Erica captioned her post, "Marriage-it's not easy at all. But having a family of your own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to [sic] much to not be as grateful as I truly am."
For his part, Safaree wrote as his caption, "Safire got a new sibling. New baby who dis?" He continued to quip, "Now I need a chef and nanny.
Erica even managed to give fans another glimpse at her growing belly, writing in another Instagram post, "I hope y'all don't mind getting all this belly this summer."
The couple tied the knot in October 2019 after an almost two-year courtship. Although both stars appeared on separate cities of the Love & Hip Hop franchise (Erica first appeared on Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2011 while Safaree first made an appearance in the Hollywood spinoff in 2016), it wasn't until the two both appeared in the VH1 horror reality show Scared Famous in 2017 that they began dating. Fans may remember watching the couple's flirtation grow into a budding relationship throughout the season of the special series.
Now four years later, the couple seems to have truly found the love they were looking for in each other.