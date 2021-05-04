Kelly Osbourne Reveals Why She Doesn't Speak to Sister Aimée Anymore

They may be sisters, but for Kelly Osbourne and Aimée Osbourne—that's where their link starts and ends.

Nearly two decades after the Osbourne family rose to stardom in a whole new reality TV way, it seems the oldest Osbourne child remains out of the picture, at least when it comes to her younger sister Kelly.

As fans of the MTV series can recall, Aimée never appeared on the show with her celebrity parents and younger siblings. Fast forward almost 20 years later, Kelly and Aimée remain at a distance off-camera. "We don't talk," Kelly confirmed on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me. I don't understand her."

In a 2002 interview with Barbara Walters, Aimée explained why she opted not to participate in the family's megahit show, noting it was not meant to be a slight. "It really was nothing to do with me not loving them," she said, "not wanting the world to know that I am a part of this family."