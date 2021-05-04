Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares the Adorable Way Chris Pratt Supports Her While She's Breastfeeding Lyla

Katherine Schwarzenegger couldn't ask for a better teammate to help remind her of what really matters as they raise their first child.
As part of her "BDA (Before, During & After) Baby" video series, she chatted about motherhood with model Iskra Lawrence. Katherine explained that when she breastfeeds Lyla, husband Chris Pratt has a great way of keeping everything in perspective. The pair, who tied the knot in June 2019, welcomed their daughter in August 2020.
"My husband has always been super supportive," Katherine shared with Iskra, who welcomed her first child in April 2020. "He'll look at our daughter and be like, 'Can you believe your body is able to feed our baby?' And sometimes, I think—especially as women with this pressure to bounce back after baby—you have to keep in mind that when you're breastfeeding, you need to, as my husband says, 'eat to win,' and to feed yourself so you can also properly nourish your baby. Because for a lot of people, what you eat and how you treat your body also hugely impacts your milk supply."
The 31-year-old author continued, "Especially when I look back at pictures of myself right before I gave birth, it's incredible what our bodies are able to do." Regarding her post-baby physique, she shared, "I look at things, and I'm like, My body doesn't look the way it used to, but I'm able to feed and nourish my baby, which is, as a mom, the greatest gift to be able to have, and to have a healthy child is incredible."
Katherine also offered insight into how she keeps from judging herself when her home has more baby-related clutter than she expected.
"Before I had my daughter, I was always like, I'm not gonna be that person who has play equipment everywhere and baby stuff everywhere," she said. "And I look at my kitchen now, and I'm like, There's a bouncy thing here, there's a DockATot here."
When Katherine's dad Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, he joked about how hands-on his daughter is when it comes to tasks like changing the little one, to the point that she'll often keep a close watch on how the action star holds the baby.
"I said, 'Katherine, come on, now. I've held enough children in my hands. I know exactly what I'm doing. I'm an expert in that stuff,'" the father of five said. "She just freaks out and does it. [But] I think it's natural."
