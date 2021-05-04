Music Producer Pierce Fulton Dead at 28

Members of the dance music community are sharing their grief over the loss of producer Pierce Fulton.

The DJ passed away on Thursday, April 29 at the age of 28, according to a statement his older brother, Griff, posted to Pierce's social media channels on Monday, May 3. Griff did not disclose the specifics of his brother's death but said it followed the musician's "tragic struggle with his mental health."

Pierce was born in Vermont and rose to prominence in 2014, with his single "Runaway" reaching the top of Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. That same year, his song "Kuaga (Lost Time)" hit No. 38 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart and was part of a Smirnoff ad.

"Waiting for Tomorrow," his 2018 tune with Martin Garrix that featured vocals from Mike Shinoda, landed at No. 26 on Billboard's US Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

"Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity," Griff wrote in the statement. "He loved you all so much & wanted to give you everything he had; and he had so much to give."

His message also encouraged anyone who has been struggling with mental health issues to reach out for help.