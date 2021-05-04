Origin Stories: How Marvel Cast All Of Your Favorite Superheroes

Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff

Before Scarlett Johansson took on the role of the first female Avenger, making her debut as former Russian spy-turned-badass S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Natasha Romanoff in 2010's Iron Man 2, Emily Blunt was actually attached to star. Alas, scheduling conflicts with the 2010 box office bomb Gulliver's Travels got in the way. (Never forgive, never forget!)

Before ScarJo was officially cast, Eliza Dushku campaigned for the role, with the Buffy star saying on The Howard Stern Show that she was "perfect for the Black Widow character, that they just need to get into it." Alas, they did not.

After landing the role, Johansson revealed in an interview she sort of dyed her hair red to convince Marvel she was their Black Widow.

"I had actually met with Jon and Kevin [Feige] about a year before pre-production started and we just talked about some of the super heroines in the Marvel Universe. One of them is Black Widow. I think they were kind of toying with the idea of putting the character into the film, and how they would work it in, and all that kind of thing," she said. "Then when I had met Jon the second time, I did have red hair. Part of that was me wanting to experiment with my hair color, and the other part of that was me kind of hoping that Jon would like the fact that I had experimented."

But fans really didn't get to know Natasha until The Avengers, though director Joss Whedon was initially nervous that scheduling conflicts could prevent Johansson from returning for the 2012 ensemble epic.

"Because of the timing of the shooting schedule, there was a moment when we weren't sure if we could get Scarlett, but I was a very happy man when she signed on because she adds so much to the film and it's a great juxtaposition to her male counterparts. Scarlett is probably the least like her character because she's so funny, delightful and just so darn cute," he said. "I wanted her to play the role completely opposite of her personality because we wanted Black Widow to be a darker incarnation of who she was in Iron Man 2. You get a bit of a hint of her back-story in this film and it isn't pretty. The great thing with Scarlett is she gets very precise about how she's playing a character and what she's doing with it, so it worked very well for the evolution of Black Widow."

And now, finally, Johansson is getting her own standalone movie with Black Widow hitting theaters in July 2021 after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.