Origin Stories: How Marvel Cast All Of Your Favorite Superheroes

Every hero has their own story and each story is worth telling.
Nine years ago, six superheroes came together to take on an alien invasion, a mischievous brother and, sometimes, each other in a little movie called The Avengers. Little did we know what was to come: One snap from Thanos, two hit Disney+ TV series, three follow-up Avengers movies and billions of dollars.
It's been nine years since Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) assembled to truly kick off the MCU's epic journey. So it was fitting that the studio unveiled its line-up of what's to come just ahead of The Avengers' anniversary. Marvel announced the official titles and release dates for several highly anticipated movies, including Black Panther 2, The Eternals, The Marvels and more.
In honor of The Avengers' ninth anniversary and Phase 4's stacked schedule being released, we're revealing the origin story for each of Marvel's biggest stars, including how they were cast and who else was up for the role, with quotes from the heroes themselves.
MCU fans, assemble, to learn which actors auditioned for Captain America only to land other superhero roles, and who had to beat out his brother to earn the right to wield Mjollnir...
All of the MCU's films are streaming on Disney+.