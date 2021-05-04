Watch Ben Affleck's Bold Response After This Woman Allegedly Rejected Him on a Dating App

Not another gone girl!
All eyes are on Ben Affleck's love life after he was seen hanging out at Jennifer Lopez's house on Friday, April 30. Though a source told E! News that the ex-fiancés are just friends, that didn't stop one TikTok user from reminiscing on a time she herself almost hooked up with the Justice League actor.
User Nivine Jay posted a hilarious video on Monday, May 3, explaining that they met on the elite celebrity dating app Raya—but she thought he was a catfish.
"Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on instagram," she wrote, along with four skull emojis. She added the viral song "Waking Up in the Morning" by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice over the clip.
Nivine, who played a sorority girl in Neighbors and is the author of the love story Cry Baby, then inserted the selfie video that Ben allegedly sent her after she rejected him.
The double Oscar winner appeared in a red T-shirt with messy hair, as he told her, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me!" He ended the video with a subtle smirk. (E! News has not independently verified the authenticity of the claims and video).
Fellow TikTok users were understandably shook by the story, with one writing, "girl u better bring that to all job interviews."
Another commented, "The way he said 'its me' [sic] my soul would have left my body." Nivine wrote back to share her own reaction to the mishap, saying, "Confirmed my soul did leave my body." She captioned the video, "Sorry Ben."
Since Ben's divorce from Jennifer Garner in 2018, he dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and, more recently, Knives Out star Ana de Armas until news of their split broke in January 2021.
It's unclear when his supposed Raya rejection went down. However, he has recently sparked dating rumors by reuniting with his former fiancé, J.Lo, after she ended things with Yankees alum Alex Rodriguez. Not only did Bennifer meet up at J.Lo's mansion last week, but they also both attended the charity concert, VAX LIVE, on May 2.
A source shared with E! News that both stars were backstage, but didn't interact at the event. "It was all very professional and she was focused on her performance," according to the insider. "They didn't draw attention to themselves in the backstage area."
Another source told E! News last week that Ben, 48, and Jennifer, 51, are purely longtime friends.
But the father of three isn't the only A-lister to turn to the apps in his time of need. Other celebs that have searched for love on Raya include Drew Barrymore, Channing Tatum, Demi Lovato and Amy Schumer.
