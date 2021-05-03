Rebel WilsonLily JamesBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Watch Deena Cortese's Son Meet Baby Brother Cameron for the First Time in Precious Video

Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese said her "family is now complete" in a must-see moment between newborn son Cameron and her 2-year-old CJ.

The brotherly love is real between Deena Cortese's sons. 

Just one day after announcing the birth of son Cameron Theo Buckner, the Jersey Shore star treated fans to precious footage from 2-year-old Christopher "CJ" Buckner's first interaction with his baby brother

"Our family is now complete," Deena, 34, began her Instagram post. In one photo, Deena is all smiles alongside hubby Christopher Buckner and their kids as they arrive home from the hospital.  

So how is CJ settling into his new role? According to Deena, it was love at first sight for the Cortese boys. 

As the MTV personality explained, "CJ was sooo excited when we came home with Cameron especially because Cameron got him a big brother present and cupcakes.. right off the bat he started helping me take care of him.. and gave him kisses."

A video of the brothers bonding shows CJ gingerly placing a pacifier in Cameron's mouth as Deena tells him, "You want to help mommy feed him?"

Deena then thanked Christopher, who she wed in 2017, for all the support since they officially became a family of four. 

"Chris thank you for being by my side and being the best partner somebody could have," she gushed. "I'm truly blessed."

In his own Instagram post, Christopher couldn't help but praise the mother of his children.

Instagram

"This woman absolutely kicked ass this weekend and I couldn't be more proud," he captioned a snapshot of their kiddos cuddling. "And then to come home and see CJ help with the baby is just the pinnacle of my happiness. Thanks for all the love everyone!"

Read more on the couple's road to baby No. 2 here

