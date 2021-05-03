Here’s What Went Down When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Both Attended VAX LIVE

Another Bennifer reunion in the books? Just two days after Ben Affleck was spotted hanging out at Jennifer Lopez's Los Angeles mansion, the ex-fiancés were seen once again at the same event in the City of Angels.
On Sunday, May 2, Jennifer performed on stage at Global Citizen's VAX LIVE charity concert, which benefited global COVID-19 vaccine accessibility.
Ben also made an appearance at the celebratory show, along with his buddy Jimmy Kimmel, who was dressed as the Robin to his Batman.
Selena Gomez, Prince Harry and more A-listers were part of the concert, but fans were most curious about whether Jennifer, 51, and Ben, 48, bumped into each other at the event, which took place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Social media users questioned whether Jennifer and Ben mingled backstage or even attended together, following the Grammy winner's public split from Alex Rodriguez last month.
Adding fuel to the fire was J.Lo's intriguing song choice. She invited her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, on stage and said, "Let's do it like a lullaby... Sing it to me just like you used to sing it to me, OK?" Her mother started singing Neil Diamond's classic song, "Sweet Caroline," changing out the name "Caroline" for "Jennifer," per The Today Show.
However, the song holds another meaning, aside from J.Lo's childhood connection. It's a sacred tradition for Red Sox fans to sing "Sweet Caroline" during the eighth inning of every baseball game at Fenway Park. As a proud Boston native, Ben is famously a huge supporter of the Red Sox. (He and ex-wife Jennifer Garner attended the World Series in 2018, when the Sox won).
Naturally, fans speculated that J.Lo's sporty song was a subtle message of support for her ex.
So, what really went down at the show? A source exclusively tells E! News that, in fact, Ben and Jennifer were both backstage—but they didn't interact.
"It was all very professional and she was focused on her performance," the insider explains. "She was there to work and kept it all business."
The source adds that J.Lo was very busy during VAX LIVE, noting that the longtime friends "didn't draw attention to themselves in the backstage area."
Another source told E! News last week that, although Bennifer has been hanging out lately, they remain nothing more than friends.
The stars met on the set of their movie Gigli nearly two decades ago and were engaged from 2002 to 2004. Since calling off their wedding, they have each been in a long term marriage: J.Lo to Marc Anthony until 2014, and Ben to Jennifer Garner until 2018.
More recently, J.Lo was engaged to Alex, though they announced their split on April 15. The Argo actor and producer is also newly single, following reports of his breakup with Ana de Armas in January.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.