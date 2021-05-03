Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Break Up After 27 Years of Marriage

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are going their separate ways.

In a joint statement shared to social media on Monday, May 3, the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist announced their decision to split after nearly three decades as husband and wife.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," Bill and Melinda's message read. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

Bill and Melinda are parents to daughter Jennifer Gates, 24; son Rory Gates, 21; and daughter Phoebe Gates, 18.

As for the future of their eponymous foundation, which launched in 2000, Bill and Melinda said their efforts will not be impacted by the separation.

The statement explained, "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives."