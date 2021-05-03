ThirdLove's Newest Model Could Be You!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Do you have main character energy or a body you love?

ThirdLove, aka everyone's favorite intimates apparel brand, just announced their "Everyday Woman Model Search" today. In an effort to build on their commitment to foster inclusivity and diversity, ThirdLove is giving women of all different sizes, shapes, looks, abilities and ages the opportunity to star in an upcoming campaign. To help choose the face of the new campaign, ThirdLove tapped world renowned photographer and celebrity judge Nigel Barker. So you, yes you, can live out your dream of being a model and help women everywhere celebrate their bodies!

"With diversity and body positivity at our core, we celebrate the beauty in every body, and have always been a champion for identifying new talent," said Ra'el Cohen, Co-Founder and CCO of ThirdLove. "We're proud of ThirdLove models like Yumi Nu, who recently became Sports Illustrated's first Asian curve model, and Janis Wilkins, a yoga teacher who was discovered by ThirdLove and featured in our campaign, which then propelled her into a brand new modeling career at age 62. We look forward to establishing the next success story through our community."