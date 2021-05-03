Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett Slams Reality Steve's "B.S." and "Calculated" Apology to Her

Watch : Reality Steve Apologizes to Demi Burnett About "Graphic Sex Dream" Call

Demi Burnett isn't buying Reality Steve's lengthy apology about his "graphic sex dream."

The Bachelor Nation blogger, whose real name is Steve Carbone, apologized to Demi again on April 29 for his "cringey" behavior, after she claimed he made an "unwanted and unprompted sexual advance" toward her and told her about his dream last August.

In his most recent note, Steve said the incident "opened my eyes" to the power dynamic that exists between the young contestants of the reality show and himself, a 45-year-old media personality. He said the dynamic "prevents any REAL social relationship from happening" and "prevents genuine behavior, meaning, I can't be sure if someone actually WANTS to talk to me or not."

Demi, 26, gave her unfiltered opinion of Steve's apology letter when speaking on the Talking It Out podcast on Monday, May 3.

The former Bachelor contestant called him out, asserting that he had to know about the power dynamic beforehand.