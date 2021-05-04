How to Sport the Dad Pants Trend on Every Budget

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our QR code or links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
You may not always think your father's style is on trend, but he might be onto something. Pleated, wide-leg trousers, aka "dad pants," are a popular style these days. Just ask Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid. All three stars recently rocked the look and you can too. But, don't worry if you're not a millionaire model. We looked for dad pants to accommodate just about every budget at Nordstrom, Free People, Anthropologie, SheIn, Nasty Gal, and ASOS. Check out our favorite finds below.
SheIn Zipper Fly Fold Pleated Palazzo Pants
These wide-leg pants put a colorful spin on the dad pants trend with a muted shade of pink. You can also get them in purple or black.
Reformation Mason Pant
Rock the Reformation Mason Pants in khaki or black. They have a fitted waist that's not too snug and a wide fit in the legs.
Stradivarius Wide Leg Relaxed Dad Pants In Sage Green
Your pals will be green with envy when you rock these mint pants.
Free People Pia Dad Pants
You'll look effortlessly chic in the Free People Pia Dad Pants. They're available in a pale yellow and black, of course.
1.State Wide Leg Trousers
The soft crepe fabric adds a sophisticate flair to these navy blue trousers.
Club Monaco Tab Detail Pants
Khaki is just such a classic. The high-waisted flowy pants are available in regular and petite sizes.
TopShop Tailored Smart Trousers
The tucked pleats perfectly nail the dad pants vibe.
Dickies High-Rise Wide Pants
If you adore the Dickies High-Rise Wide Pants, you might as well get them in multiple colors. There are eight to choose from.
Anthropologie Maeve Pleated Wide-Leg Pants
Venture away from the conventional colors and wear these dark yellow dad pants instead. You can also get them in khaki.
Free People Lyla Linen Trousers
If you prefer love this trend, but you prefer a low-rise waist, then the Free People Lyla Linen Trousers are made for you.
Levi's Pleated High Loose Pants
These olive green exaggerated pants will go with many tops that you already have in your closet. They also come in khaki.
