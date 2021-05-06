What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for May 8-9

In the iconic words of Rihanna: Cheers to the freakin' weekend.
And while the superstar's idea of a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday probably includes a yacht and a lavish party, ours is all about our couch, sweatpants and a queue jampacked with new offerings. Ah, the life of luxury.
A new world of superheroes is here in Jupiter's Legacy, while Sara Bareilles and Busy Philipps have formed a girl group on Peacock. Plus, Star Wars fans have a new animated series to obsess over, a docuseries is making us question everything about the Son of Sam and the tragic story of Selena Quintanilla concludes in Netflix's biographical drama.
Here's what to watch this weekend, May 8-9.
If You Love Girl Groups, Comedy and a Comeback Story: Watch out, Spice Girls and Destiny's Child, because Girls5Eva is making their comeback in this comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell star as the members of a one-hit-wonder pop act that attempt a reunion after they're sampled by a young rapper. Basically, this is the spoof show of our dreams, so what are you waiting 5? Get to streamin'! (Where to Watch: Peacock)
If You Are Ready for a New Crew of Superheroes: To help fill the void between Marvel's new series, may we suggest spending some time with Josh Duhamel? Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy follows the offspring of superheroes growing up in the shadow of their parents' capes. In addition to Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter also star in the drama that takes place across two timelines as the older generation of heroes looks to their children to continue their legacy. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If the Fourth Was Just With You: What better way to celebrate May 4th, a.k.a. Star Wars Day, than with a new show? Indeed, Lucasfilm delivered The Bad Batch's whopping 70-minute premiere as a gift for fans of the iconic franchise. The animated series is a spinoff of the beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars and centers on the titular squad of elite and experimental clones with genetic mutations. Dee Bradley Baker, Archie Panjabi, Freddie Prinze Jr., Michelle Ang and Ming-Na Wen all lend their vocals to the show, which was created by The Mandalorian's Dave Filoni. (Where to Watch: Disney+)
If You Believe Aidy Bryant Is One of the Only Reasons to Watch Saturday Night Live: Same, babes. Same. Bryant's underrated comedy Shrill is back for its third and final season. In the eight-episode swan song, Annie (Bryant) will deal with being newly single, feeling unsatisfied at work, facing off with fat-shaming doctors and possibly getting canceled. We believe in you, girl! (Where to Watch: Hulu)
If You Are Ready for the Focus to Be on Selena: While some fans were concerned that part one of Netflix's scripted drama Selena: The Series didn't hone in enough on Selena Quintanilla herself, the new episodes definitely make up for it, even if it means getting to the sad stuff as well. In part two, the Queen of Tejano Music (played by Christian Serratos) wrestles with going solo and building a legacy beyond music while trying to maintain her relationships with her new husband, her band's guitarist Chris Perez, and her family. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Like Your Comedy With a Bit of an Edge and Awkwardness: Fact: There was no Instagram Live show more cringe-inducing and captivating than Ziwe Fumudoh's Baited. Now, after her meteoric rise during quarantine thanks to her gift for asking pop culture figures tough and uncomfortable questions, the comedian is taking center stage in her own late-night variety series. Ziwe's six episodes will have interviews, musical numbers, guest stars, sketches and unscripted interactions with everyday people. No one is safe and no holds will be barred. (Where to Watch: Showtime on Sunday at 11 p.m. ET)
If You're Looking For Your Weekly True Crime Fix: Prepare for your goosebumps to have chills while watching The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness. The docuseries challenges everything you think you know about the infamous Son of Sam serial killer, investigating whether or not the murderer had at least one accomplice. Also known as the .44 Caliber Killer, David Berkowitz received six life sentences following his killing spree that began in 1976 in New York City, but filmmaker Joshua Zeman posits that another person responsible for the deaths may still be on the loose. Gulp. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are Invested in Mental Health Awareness Month: Airing as part of MTV's newly launched Mental Health is Health initiative, Kelly Oxford's coming-of-age movie Pink Skies Ahead tells the story of college dropout Winona (Jessica Barden). After moving back home to live with her parents, Winona is diagnosed with an anxiety order, but chooses to continue her wild lifestyle. It's only when her life begins to unravel around her that she finally decides to seek help from a therapist and face hard truths. Odeya Rush, Henry Winkler, Lewis Pullman, Marcia Gay Harden, Mary J. Blige and Michael McKean co-star. (Where to Watch: MTV and Pop TV on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET)
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)