See Jennifer Lopez, Prince Harry and Every Star at Global Citizen's VAX LIVE Concert

The COVID-19 crisis can only be defeated together, and what better way to unite the world than through the power of song?

International advocacy organization Global Citizen presents VAX LIVE: A Concert to Reunite the World, co-chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, brought out Hollywood's biggest names to emphasize the need for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The special concert was recorded on Sunday, May 2 at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will be televised on Saturday, May 8.

The star-studded VAX LIVE was hosted by Selena Gomez and highlighted performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. The concert was taped in front of a live audience consisting of vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also made a special virtual appearance as part of Global Citizen's partnership with the White House's "We Can Do This" vaccine initiative.

The VAX LIVE campaign raises funds for doses, asks pharmaceutical companies to offer medicine at not-for-profit prices and urges governments to share excess COVID-19 vaccines with nations in need. The internationally-focused organization works with the World Health Organization (WHO), European Commission and leaders around the globe.