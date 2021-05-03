Josh DuggarBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Jessica Simpson Shares Heartfelt Message to Daughter Maxwell to Celebrate Her 9th Birthday

Jessica Simpson shared the sweetest message in an Instagram post for her daughter Maxwell’s birthday. Scroll on for more of the heartwarming dedication.

By Kisha Forde May 03, 2021 1:21 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesJessica SimpsonBirthdaysCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Jessica Simpson Dated Musicians Warned to "Stay Away" From Her

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to share an incredibly sweet birthday message for daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, who turned 9 on May 1.
 
In the touching celebratory message, Jessica reminded fans who have read her 2020 memoir, Open Book, that they may "have a sense of my forever baby girl."
 
"She is prayerful, nurturing, intuitive beyond belief, hilarious, honest, a lover of horses, and every animal on the planet, "Jessica began the caption. "Empathetic, wise beyond her years, thoughtful, strong, beautiful, hardworking, creative and observant (which makes one of the most epic impersonators to make anyone laugh), she is a prolific writer of poem and songs, and she listens and trust herself with confidence I admire."
 
In the picture uploaded to Instagram on May 2, Jessica and Maxwell are seen alongside husband Eric Johnson and 7-year-old son Ace Knute Johnson. The couple also share a 2-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson.

"The energy shifts in a room when she enters," she continued. "Yes, she is the most beautiful I ever did see, but it is the effortless way she holds her power that is unlike anything I've ever seen. Her inquisitive mind strengthens mine. Her heart holds space everyone and everything. When I think about her, I can't help but smile with all that I have, a happy smile is always inspired by her."

Jessica's adorable adoration for Maxwell, in addition to her entire family, is highlighted further in the aforementioned memoir—to which the now 9-year-old couldn't be prouder— as she told E! News around the time of the book's release.

"Max was like, 'You wrote a chapter book, mom.' It's just so cute, they're really proud of me," she expressed with the biggest smile on her face. "That pride that my children have of me, there is no better accomplishment."
 
"I love her beyond measure," Jessica wrote for the caption's ending. "Happy belated (to Instagram) birthday Maxi!"

