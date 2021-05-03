Josh DuggarBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Lily James Breaks Her Silence on Dominic West Scandal

Seven months after Lily James and Dominic West's PDA made headlines, the Cinderella actress is addressing the scandal for the first time.

By Jess Cohen May 03, 2021 12:29 PMTags
ControversyCelebritiesLily James
Watch: Lily James Makes First TV Appearance Since Dominic West Drama

Lily James is not quite ready to talk about those Dominic West photos.

However, in a new interview, the actress did address the headlines she and her The Pursuit of Love co-star made during an October outing in Italy. As fans may recall, Lily and Dominic, who is married to Catherine FitzGerald, raised eyebrows in late 2020 when he was photographed kissing Lily's neck while at lunch with their friend and manager, Angharad Wood

"At the end of lunch Lily sat next to Dominic and he couldn't resist kissing her neck and stroking her," a source told E! News at the time. "They then visited the nearby church and Dominic placed his hand on Lily's butt."

After the photos surfaced, Dominic and wife Catherine confirmed they're still together. Lily, however, stayed mum on the drama. 

Now, seven months later, the Cinderella star admits there is "a lot to say" on the subject. In an interview with The Guardian, published May 2, Lily was asked about the "media storm" that occurred after the photos of her and Dominic surfaced. "Ach, I'm not really willing to talk about that," she told the outlet. "There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid."

photos
Lily James' Best Roles

After the photos emerged, a source close to Lily offered insight into how the Mamma Mia star was feeling about the drama.

Dan Wooller/Shutterstock

"She's mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing," the insider told E! News. "She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married."

The source added, "She wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly."

And it seems as though Lily is moving on from the scandal, personally and professionally. In addition to booking new roles, she appears to be dating Queens of the Stone Age rocker Michael Shuman.

