Zac Efron's Australian Confidant Reveals How Long He Really Dated Vanessa Valladares

Watch : Zac Efron Reportedly Splits From GF Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares were dating long before their relationship was made public.

While the High School Musical star and the Australian model, who recently called it quits, were first photographed holding hands in September 2020, they were actually together "a lot longer than people realize," according to Zac's pal and radio host Kyle Sandilands. In fact, eagle-eyed fans have discovered a comment about Zac on Vanessa's Instagram page from years ago.

In the social media post, originally shared in Dec. 2017, Vanessa can be seen posing in a bikini in Bexhill, New South Wales. And while she limited her Instagram comments to those close to her, there is one comment from March 17, 2018 that reads, "Take care god bless you and zac.xx," which seems to confirm their relationship began years before the world knew about it.

While discussing the aforementioned Instagram comment on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Kyle shared new details about the timeline of Zac and Vanessa's relationship, noting "it isn't just recent."