Prince Harry Calls for "Solidarity" at Vax Live Concert in First Event Since Returning to U.S.

Watch : Prince William & Prince Harry's Reunion Going In Right Direction

Prince Harry delivered a powerful speech during the taping for a star-studded concert focused on promoting awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine.

During Vax Live: A Concert to Reunite the World, which was recorded on Sunday, May 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will be televised on Saturday, May 8, the Duke of Sussex took the stage to implore everyone to work together in defeating the ongoing pandemic. This marked his first public event since attending Prince Philip's funeral in London last month.

"We are at a defining moment in the global fight against COVID-19," Harry told the audience of health-care and essential workers, as seen in clips posted to social media, in addition to coverage in multiple media outlets. "Tonight is a celebration of each of you here, the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and the millions of frontline heroes around the world."

He continued, "You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all. You served and sacrificed, put yourselves in harm's way and acted with bravery, knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible depth of gratitude. Thank you."