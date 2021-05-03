Will Smith Says This New Shirtless Pic Is "The Worst Shape of My Life"

Watch : Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Anniversary: E! News Rewind

Will Smith is proving he can pretty much find a way to handle anything with a positive outlook.

The 52-year-old Bad Boys for Life star, who famously got into incredibly muscular shape to play the title character in 2001's biopic Ali, shared a photo via Instagram on Sunday, May 2 of himself wearing a zipper hoodie and short shorts but no shirt. He appeared to be enjoying a conversation with someone who isn't pictured, and the actor was gesturing with his right hand.

"I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life," Will candidly captioned the post.

His message led to a litany of supportive responses, including one from his former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Nia Long, who wrote, "You still got it baby!!!"

Questlove commented, "This is the most amazing post in the history of social media." Meanwhile, Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote, "Same [crying while laughing and praise hands] live your best life."