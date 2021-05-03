Caitlyn Jenner Faces Backlash for Opposing Transgender Girls in School Sports

Watch : Caitlyn Jenner Officially Announces Run for California Governor

Caitlyn Jenner is facing backlash after sharing her views on transgender girls competing in school sports.

During a brief interview with TMZ posted on Saturday, May 1, the 71-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star offered her first public statement on the polarizing issue since announcing her plan to run in the expected recall election to replace Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom.

"This is a question of fairness," Caitlyn told TMZ. "That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school. It just isn't fair, and we have to protect girls' sports in our schools."

The reporter attempted to ask a follow-up question about this stance, but Caitlyn cut the chat short and got into her vehicle.

Later in the day, the star and longtime Republican doubled down on her viewpoint by tweeting out a link to TMZ's story about her comments.

"I didn't expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I'm clear about where I stand," Caitlyn wrote. "It's an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls' sports in our schools."