Lala Kent Reveals the "Scariest Part of Motherhood" in Relatable Post

When it comes to motherhood, Lala Kent is keeping it real!

Since welcoming her first child with her fiancé Randall Emmett in March, the Vanderpump Rules star has been open and honest about her parenthood journey. On Sunday, May 1, the Utah native didn't shy away from sharing an all-too-relatable moment with her baby girl, Ocean Kent Emmett.

Taking to Instagram, the new mom shared a photo of herself clipping her newborn daughter's fingernails. In the picture, the reality TV personality appeared laser-focused on the task, as her little one was sound asleep.

"The scariest part of motherhood," the Bravolebrity captioned her post.

However, the 30-year-old star isn't the only person to feel that way. Many of Lala's friends and followers echoed the same sentiments in her comments section.

"I couldn't do it until recently, I would just ask the nanny to do it lol. I have never been so scared in my life to do something," Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi replied.