Jana Kramer Gushes She'll "Forever Be Grateful" for Her Kids Amid Mike Caussin Divorce

Watch : Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's Divorce: Everything We Know

As the old saying goes: Brighter days ahead!

Jana Kramer recently took to Instagram to share that despite everything going on with her and Mike Caussin's divorce, she's cherishing the positives in her life. Case in point? The country singer is "grateful" for every moment she spends with her two kids, Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.

"Sunshine is good for everyone," the One Tree Hill alum captioned her post on Saturday, May 2. "I gotta be honest 2 weeks ago the sun was the last thing I wanted to see...but through grieving you start to see the light...even if it's a dim light it's still something I'm gonna be grateful for."

She added, "But I'll forever be grateful for these 2 and the forever light they add to my life."

Only a few days ago, the Whine Down podcast host snapped some sweet photos that captured her and her little ones all bundled up in bed together. As she described their adorable candids, "Rainy days and heavy hearts call for breaking rules and snuggling in bed watching movies all day."