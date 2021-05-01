Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Will Make You Believe in Love as They Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Twenty-five years and counting!
Kelly Ripa shared a sweet photo collage featuring herself and her husband Mark Consuelos to Instagram, in honor of the pair's silver anniversary. The photos show the couple over the years, from their early days of dating to their much more recent FaceTime conversations.
The talk show host captioned the post, "Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. (wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25) #silver."
Mark commented on the tribute, "Thank you for saying yes," followed by a series of heart emojis.
The Riverdale actor also made sure to honor him and his wife's special day. He posted a video collage to his Instagram, which featured him and Kelly along with the pair's three children Michael, 23, Lola, 19 and Joaquin, 18. Mark captioned the video, "'I'll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky...always'. Happy 25th."
These social media tributes weren't the only ways the duo commemorated their big anniversary. Kelly also shared a throwback photo on Instagram of herself and Mark taking their children to the place where they first got married, aka the "World Famous Chapel of the Bells" in Las Vegas.
"When we took the kids to the scene of crime 13 years later," Kelly wrote, opposite a too-dark photo of her and the Pitch alum. "(Also, this is why i take all the photos)"
Kelly and Mark don't wait for their anniversary to gush over one another. Just last month, Kelly shared a photo of her and her hubby smooching on a beach to Instagram, alongside the caption, "a light PDA moment in celebration of #MC40. countdown to #MC50 which will be a virtual celebration this year."
Mark commented on the post, "You are the best. I love you and hope to kiss you very soon!!!!!"
Here's to 25 more years of love.