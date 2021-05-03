Josh DuggarBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Calling All BaubleBar Fanatics: Mini Alidia Rings Are on Sale for Just $12

Warning: you're gonna want one in every color.

By Marenah Dobin May 03, 2021 10:00 AMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Surprise, BaubleBar shoppers! Just when you thought the current sale couldn't get any better, there's another can't-miss deal. The iconic Mini Alidia Rings are on sale for just $12. This is in addition to the 20% sitewide discount that's happening until May 9. Just make sure to use the promo code BB20 at checkout

The Mini Alidia Ring is usually $44, but you can save $32 until May 9. Obviously, that's an unreal discount, but there is a problem: there are just too many beautiful colors to choose from. It will be tough to pick just one. Trust us, if you keep on scrolling it will be hard to resist the urge to treat yourself (or your loved ones).

BaubleBar is Having a Sale: Score 20% Off Sitewide

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring- Iridescent

These iridescent stones go with everything. This is the perfect choice for your new everyday ring.

$44
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring- Pink Ombre

If "think pink" is your motto, this ring adorned with multiple pink stones is so you.

$44
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring- Clear

If you don't already have this ring, click "add to cart" now. This is just such a classic look.

$44
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring- Black

If the pastels and bright colors aren't your thing, the black Alidia ring might be the way to go.

$44
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring- Light Blue

The light blue Alidia ring is a subtle stunner.

$44
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring- Blue Ombre

Why choose one shade of blue when you can wear many? The blue ombre ring has an array of beautiful blue stones along with some pink and purple thrown in.

$44
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring- Multi Blue

This Alidia ring has shining shades of blue, yellow, and pink.

$44
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring- Light Pink

This pink ring is gorgeous. If pink is your color, you can't beat $12, right?

$44
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring- Multi

Bring some cheer to your jewelry collection with this multi-colored Alidia ring.

$44
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring- Emerald/Blue

If you think about it, this ring is 3 in one, depending on how you wear it. You can flip it so it's a green ring. Position it as a blue ring. Or you can rotate it to appear as a half blue, half green ring.

$44
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring- Lavender/Clear

Flip this ring one way for those timeless, clear stones or you can showcase the lavender side.

$44
$12
BaubleBar

If you're looking for more sale jewelry, check out these finds that are 70% off at Saks.

