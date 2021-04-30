Halle Berry Shares New Pic of Hair After That “Oscar Bob”

Watch : Halle Berry Shows Off New Short Hairdo With Boyfriend Van Hunt

From Michael Strahan's smile surgery to Halle Berry's blunt bob, we're not sure who we can trust anymore!

The Kings actress, 54, had us all fooled at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday, April 25. Bringing boyfriend Van Hunt as her plus one, Halle stepped out on the red carpet and debuted a shocking new hairstyle. She paired her "easy breezy" purple Dolce & Gabbana gown with a short bob and statement bangs.

At the time, she made us believe it was the real deal, going so far as to post an Insta picture of locks of hair on the ground, as if she got a massive haircut.

The new 'do caused a stir on social media, with memes surfacing about her shaggy yet sharp style. Halle seemed in on the joke, retweeting one fan and adding a laughing-crying emoji.

But finally, on Friday, April 30, the jig was up. Halle posted on Instagram with a new selfie of her smiling face and her flowing, long hair. Rays of sunlight steamed in behind her as she sat in a wooded space. The Catwoman star wrote, "Oscar bob...just kidding," along with another laughing-crying face.