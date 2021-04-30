Josh DuggarMother's DayBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

From Blonde to Neon, Relive Kim Kardashian's Wildest Hair Transformations

By Samantha Bergeson Apr 30, 2021
Watch: Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable With Bleached Eyebrows

Kim Kardashian is a chic chameleon, and the fashion maven has proven time and again she can rock any hairstyle—or color. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians A-lister rocked a blonde mane during quarantine, flaunted a Jessica Rabbit-style shade on Instagram Stories and even debuted neon green hair to match a Lamborghini. Talk about luxe locks! 

From matching black bobs with sister Khloe Kardashian to being pretty in pink in 2018, the mother of four has made plenty of headlines over the years for her daring hair choices. Of course her signature raven tresses are known and loved, but why not change it up?

Kim captivated social media followers on April 29 with blonde hair and bleached eyebrows. "Can you guess what the set vibes are today?" the SKIMS founder cooed on Instagram Stories. "So, it's really cute, guys—my bleached brows. I'm into it. Can't wait to show you guys the final look!"

photos
Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

Yet Kim wasn't unrecognizable for long: she quickly assured fans that she was "back to dark already, don't worry" after the photoshoot. 

In honor of her temporary new look, let's turn back the clock and relive some of Kim's most iconic hair transformations over the years! 

Instagram
Kim Who?

On Apr. 29, 2021, Kim shocked fans with this unrecognizable blonde look with bleached eyebrows. Soon after, the SKIMS founder posted a selfie featuring her original hair and eyebrows, noting, "I'm back to dark already don't worry."

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Red Hot

In June 2020, Kim debuted her red hair in a series of Instagram stories.

Instagram
Half-Up, Half-Down

For Scott Disick's birthday in May 2020, Kim went back to her natural dark tresses and put them in a half-up, half-down 'do.

Instagram
Quarantine Blonde

According to Kim's Instagram, she rocked a blonde look and a leopard-print bikini for a "quarantine workout."

Instagram
Cherry Red

Kim sported the red locks in February 2019.

Michael Loccisano/Wire Image
Classic Dark Tresses

Kim wore her classic, dark hair down at the amfAR New York Gala in February 2019.

BACKGRID
Neon Green

During an August 2018 trip to Miami, Kim matched her tresses to her neon green Lamborghini.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Cute Bob

Kim and Khloe Kardashian donned matching bobs to the City of Hope Poker Tournament in July 2018.

Jun Sato/GC Images
Pretty in Pink

Kim decided to dye her hair pink in February 2018.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Icy Blonde

Kim turned heads when she attended the Tom Ford fashion show with these icy blonde tresses in September 2017.

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian
Short and Chic

Some fans thought Kim looked like her sister Kylie Jenner with this new look in December 2017.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Platinum Blonde

The reality star rocked these platinum blonde locks at the Balmain fashion show in Paris back in March 2015.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Lovely Lob

Kim looked stunning as she walked the red carpet at the 2015 Grammys with this long bob.

Instagram
Light Brown Hair

Kim dyed her hair a lighter shade of brown in 2014.

Brooks / Splash News
New Mom, New Look

Kim sported a lighter shade after giving birth to her first child, North West, in 2013.

Instagram
Beautiful With Bangs

The KKW Beauty head sported bangs back in March 2013.

Fame Pictures
Long Braids

Kim was spotted leaving the gym with her new braided look in December 2010.

Mirek Towski/FilmMagic
Lots of Layers

The reality star rocked lots of layers while attending "A Midsummer Night's Dream" Annual Celebrity All-Star Charity Weekend in 2006.

