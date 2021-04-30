Are Lizzo's Nude Selfies "Strikingly Political"? The Singer Gives Her Take

Watch : Lizzo's DMs With Chris Evans: More Juicy Details!

In some ways, Lizzo has hit the jackpot on social media. She got Chris Evans to respond to her drunk DM. She used Instagram to crowdsource "big girl" backup dancers to join her squad. And she promotes self-love by sharing unedited nude pics of her body.

But not everyone appreciates her content for the simple smile it brings to your face. In a new interview with The Cut, Lizzo explained why some social media users try to politicize her selfies—and why that's a problem for her "Good as Hell" philosophy.

She said she's just trying to be "body normative," where the size of your body or what it looks like isn't discussed.

"I'm not trying to create a whole new movement," Lizzo, 33, shared. "I just mean what you're looking at is normal. Let's stop talking about it. This is my body, nothing to see here. Keep it moving."

She continued, "I hope that I can post the kinds of materials that I post, showing my body and showing my rolls or whatever. And people are just like, 'Okay. Beautiful picture. Next.' Instead of, like, 'Oh my gosh, a full-figured body. How strikingly political!'"