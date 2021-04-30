90 Day Fiancé's Jenny and Sumit Test Positive For COVID-19 Amid India's Growing Crisis

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have another obstacle to overcome as a couple: their shared COVID-19 diagnosis.
After fans watched 61-year old Jenny relocate from Palm Springs, Calif. to India to be with her 32-year old longtime love, the duo revealed heartbreaking news on social media on this week.
"Thank you all for praying for us. Thank you all for hoping best for us and for wishing us good health and stay safe," they wrote on a shared Instagram account the other day. "Sorry to inform you all that we both are Covid positive. We are doing okay and hoping to recover asap. Love you all."
Jenny originally faced backlash from Sumit's family due to her senior age and inability to bear children. Sumit and Jenny ultimately called off their engagement during the season two finale but they still live together today as a couple. It is unclear how Jenny maintained her visa status.
Fans have speculated the couple may have tied the knot away from TLC reality cameras, as Jenny's daughter Christina called Sumit "pops" in a recent Instagram comment.
Jenny and Sumit's COVID-19 news comes just one day after actress Priyanka Chopra pleaded for fans to aid in India's COVID relief.
"My home is suffering the world's worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it's only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale," Chopra captioned on Instagram. "I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference."
As of April 29, India's Ministry of Health has reported over 200,000 deaths in the nation, with a reported 18.3 million cases in the second-most populated country in the world.