Watch Lance Bass Epically Bust Out *NSYNC Choreography for #ItsGonnaBeMay

Lance Bass could never say bye bye bye to these dance moves.
In honor of International Dance Day on April 29—and the annual circulating of "It's Gonna Be May" memes—the former *NSYNC member took to TikTok to perform the choreography to the boy band's 2000 hit "It's Gonna Be Me." And let's just say, two decades later, he's still clearly got it. Although, Bass admitted it took him "a second to brush up."
Responding to one follower, he noted, "Definitely had to relearn it. Thank GOD for dance tok!"
Fans were bringin' da noise in the comments section over the blast from the past, too. "Why is this video the absolute best thing I've seen on this app?!?!?" one viewer wrote. "I love you Lance!"
Added another, "I don't think you know how much this means to all of us NSYNC fans. This is epic!!"
As devotees are well aware, "It's Gonna Be Me" appeared on *NSYNC's third studio album No Strings Attached, which rose to the no. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.
In 2001, the singers—including Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick—released their fourth studio album Celebrity and fans soon learned it would be the group's last.
Timberlake exited stage left to pursue a career as a solo artist and *NSYNC went on a "temporary hiatus," never recording together again.
"Me and the guys were never on bad terms at all," Bass said during a September episode of Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum. "It's just, you know, life goes on and you have more interests and you have to focus on your careers and it's great. The thing I was most disappointed in was not just Justin leaving the band. It's that our whole team—our record label, our management, everything like that—they all knew. They all knew it was over for three years before they told me. So, for three years, I'm sitting there getting ready for a new album as everyone else knows we're moving on."
@lance
It’s ##NationalDanceDay, so I’m gonna need y’all to duet this for ##ItsGonnaBeMay Day tomorrow!! ##Choreo ##RamenNoodles ##NSYNC ##FYP? It's Gonna Be Me (It's Gonna Be May) - *NSYNC
At least we still have this ultimate trip down memory lane.