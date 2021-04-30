Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Stormi Webster & Travis Scott on Rapper's 29th Birthday

Watch : Travis Scott Calls Out Kylie Jenner's "Blurry" Stormi Webster Pics

Kylie Jenner is celebrating Travis Scott's big birthday by sharing adorable never-before-seen snapshots with daughter Stormi Webster.

The Grammy-nominated rapper rang in his 29th birthday on April 30, and Kylie made her love for her the rapper known. "Happy birthday @travisscott!!! Stormis daddy," Kylie captioned a sweet photo of dad Travis cuddling Stormi in a mini pink ball pit on Instagram Stories.

She also shared a pic of the father-daughter duo posing together in a driveway, one of them out and about around town wearing COVID masks and Stormi adorably giving her father a kiss on the cheek.

The friendly exes and co-parents welcomed three-year-old daughter Stormi back on Feb. 1, 2018. Travis and Kylie previously celebrated her third birthday in Turks and Caicos. While duo aren't currently together romantically, they always have each others' backs.

Of course, Kylie wasn't the only Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to wish Travis a happy bday.