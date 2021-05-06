Check Out the Adorable and "Kind" Charity T-Shirt Benefitting Red Nose Day 2021

It's that time of year again!
Comic Relief's seventh annual Red Nose Day to fight childhood poverty is almost here. On Thursday, May 27, 2021, fans and A-listers alike will virtually come together to support kids in underserved communities. Over the past year, hunger and poverty levels in the United States have reached record highs amid the coronavirus pandemic, so Red Nose Day comes at a crucial moment in this country's time of need.
In addition to getting a digital red nose at rednoseday.org, fans can support Red Nose Day by purchasing a special limited edition T-shirt designed specifically for Red Nose Day by Charlie Mackesy and featuring illustrations from his New York Times bestselling book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.
E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the new unisex tees showing a young boy and his Red-Nosed pal, the mole, sitting in a tree. "What do you want to be when you grow up?" the mole asks.
"Kind," replies the boy. A second shirt is also available that reads, "What do you want to be when you grow up? 'Kind,' said the Girl."
The top is available in sizes S through XXL for $25 on rednosedayshop.org starting today. Net proceeds of every shirt sold will be donated to Red Nose Day.
"The pandemic is causing so much pain and worry for many, but it moves and amazes me that people can still find the strength and kindness to look after each other," Mackesy said in an exclusive statement to E!. "I hope we can remember the small acts of kindness that have brought us much hope. Many people need us right now, so I hope the Red Nose Day t-shirt helps to raise the funds to make a difference."
Mackesy was the on-set sketch artist for Richard Curtis' classic holiday film Love Actually starring Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley. The cast of Love Actually came together for a special "sequel" in honor of Red Nose Day in 2017.
"The inspiring message featured on this shirt beautifully captures the spirit of kindness that is at the very heart of Red Nose Day," Comic Relief CEO Alison Moore added. "We are proud to have this shirt representing Red Nose Day, and grateful to the enormously talented Charlie Mackesy for supporting our critical work with his special designs."
Last year's Red Nose Day 2020 was hosted by This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley. Past celebrity guests have included Adam Scott, Courteney Cox, Ben Stiller and Jack Black.
Red Nose Day started in the U.K. in 1988, built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change. To date, it has raised over $1 billion globally. Since its U.S. launch in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised over $240 million to positively impact over 25 million children in the US and around the world.
NBC's special Red Nose Day edition of The Wall will air May 27 at 8 p.m. Viewers will have the opportunity to join in to help raise money for the cause during the show and learn how Red Nose Day funds help underserved children. The special episode will also feature surprise celebrity guests.
