Mila Kunis Admits She Told Ashton Kutcher Not to Invest in Uber or Bitcoin a Decade Ago

Ashton Kutcher is known for identifying successful companies before they become ubiquitous, but Mila Kunis might not be quite as skilled.
The 37-year-old Bad Moms star visited The Late Show on Thursday, April 29, where host Stephen Colbert praised her husband's acumen as a venture capitalist, given that the 43-year-old What Happens in Vegas actor has been an early backer in such influential companies as Airbnb and Skype. When Stephen asked Mila if Ashton solicits her advice before investing, she admitted to not always having the most sterling track record.
"The best part about him is he is really smart about including me in everything and making sure that I am aware of everything that is happening," shared Mila, who started dating Ashton back in 2012 before they tied the knot in July 2015. "He is also really smart at knowing that, sometimes, you shouldn't listen to your wife."
The star, who shares two children with her former That '70s Show co-star, explained that while she generally offers a valued perspective on investing in consumer goods, particularly those geared toward moms and families, she is not as helpful for his venture-capital decisions.
"Early in our dating, two things came up. He was like, 'Hey, there's this company, it's kind of like a ride share ... kind of like a cab company, but anybody can drive the cab,'" she said. "I was like, 'That's the worst idea ever.'"
When Ashton offered to let her try out the then-fledgling operation, called Uber, Mila panicked. "I was like, 'You're going to put me in a car with a stranger? What is wrong with you?' Like, I was furious at him," she recalled.
"Second time, he sat me down and was like, 'Hey, Babe, I got to explain this thing to you, tell me if I'm crazy,'" Mila went on. "He's like, 'There's this thing, it's like mining for money. It's called cryptocurrency, and there's this company'—this is eight-plus years ago—'it's called Bitcoin.'"
The Black Swan performer said she was concerned at the time that cryptocurrency wasn't FDIC-insured, although her husband tried to convince her that was the point.
"And I was like, 'Well, I think this is a horrible idea,'" Mila continued to Stephen. "And he went, 'Cool, we're investing in it.' So he didn't listen to me. I mean, this happens all the time."
Sure enough, Ashton was an early investor in Uber, in addition to having been a ground-floor supporter of cryptocurrency. So clearly he's listening to the right people, even if that doesn't always mean, uh, his partner.