Exclusive

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher Teases "Challenging" Charter Guests to Come on Season 2

In an exclusive chat with E! News, chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher revealed there are more memorable charter guests to appear on season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

By Alyssa Ray May 04, 2021 1:00 AMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoBelow Deck MediterraneanNBCU
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

What would Below Deck be without its wild charter guests?

The hit upstairs-downstairs franchise, which includes Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, has had many crazy guests over the years. And, as Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher teased to E! News, viewers should stay tuned as some entertaining guests will soon board Parsifal III.

"There's definitely one more group that, you know, for me, really stuck out," the Bravo personality shared in an exclusive chat. "I thought they were all actually fine. I really enjoyed all of them but, there were two that were definitely a bit more difficult and a bit more challenging."

In fact, Daisy even promised that the unnamed charter guests will "stick out" when they arrive. You've certainly piqued our interest, Daisy!

This season has already had one memorable charter guest. We're, of course, talking about Barrie, who boarded Parsifal III with his boyfriend, ex-husband, ex-husband's boyfriend and their children.

photos
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2: Meet the Cast

Oh, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the tabloid article that accused Barrie of falling in love with his daughter's ex-boyfriend. (For the record, Barrie has since told Meaww that the article mentioned was "a very old story without all the facts.")

Like we said, Barrie was pretty memorable. For the most interesting Below Deck guests, scroll through the images below.

Oh Captain My Captain

The yacht franchise has had plenty of dramatic and crazy moments thanks to some unruly and demanding guests.

For example, on Below Deck one of the sanest person on the ship is Captain Lee, which made it all the more funny when crazy guest Georgia was a little too flirty with the no-nonsense leader.

Seafoam

Sometimes, you just want a foam party.

At least, that is what this demanding guest asked for, and it was eyebrow raising to see him drunkenly partying in what ended up being about four inches of foam.

Not exactly epic, but you wouldn't know based on how excited he was.

Bravo
Defiant Delores

Where do we start with Delores?

The season eight charter guest made a splash, literally and figuratively, after she drunkenly jumped into the ocean late at night. To make matters worse, this swimming session was in direct defiance to Captain Lee's order to stay on the boat. In a first for his career, Captain Lee ended Delores' charter early and sent her packing.

However, while being escorted away on the tender, Delores jumped into the ocean. Bold move, lady.

Bravo
Memorable Modern Family

Barrie boarded Parsifal III with his blended family, including his current fiancé and his ex-husband, in season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. With such a large guest list, the crew was certainly put to work, especially chef Natasha. Not only did Barrie have no problem sending his breakfast back, but he also refused to have his family served buffet-style.

Bravo
Fighting Over James

The first charter of season eight was certainly a memorable one.

We're, of course, talking about when the charter guests found themselves bickering over deckhand James Hough. Specifically, charter guest Shay called dibs on the British yachtie. However, her boatmance hopes were derailed when pal Lexi flirtatiously rode a jet ski with James. Thus, a fight broke out over dinner, which shocked the Below Deck crew.

Cougar Town

It was ladies night on the high seas in this episode of Below Deck: Mediterranean, but as the drinks flowed, some of the women started to get a little hands on with deckhand Jack Stirrup.

Thankfully, Captain Sandy swooped in to save the day.

Above Deck Hookup

The crew aboard this ship got a show they didn't ask for when two of the guests hooked up in the crow's nest, a part of the ship that everyone could see on camera.

Cleanup Crew

Gross.

In the same episode that the crew witnessed the on-deck hookup of two of their guests, they also discovered that their passengers also had never heard of cleaning up after themselves when they stumbled upon a used condom on the nightstand.

Gumball Drama

While many guests on Below Deck have been demanding, this may be the most ridiculous request because of how random it was.

On one of the episodes, guests demanded gumballs, but not just any gumballs. They had to be colored gumballs and they even threatened to require they be delivered by helicopter if there were none on board.

Ghosted

Not every guest has found their trip to be a five-star experience, but usually they stick around to give feedback as to why.

On this episode of Below Deck, we learn that a few of the guests straight out ghosted upon arrival and fled the ship before even saying goodbye to the crew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Don't forget, you can catch up on your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

