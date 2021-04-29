John Legend Explains How Sexism Impacted Chrissy Teigen's Decision to Leave Twitter

John Legend knows his and Chrissy Teigen's love will never break, but she certainly needed one from the Twitterverse.

The cookbook author returned to Twitter on April 16 after a three-week hiatus. When she quit the platform in March, Chrissy revealed she felt "deeply bruised" by the haters, saying, "I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

In an upcoming interview with Tamron Hall, John weighed in on the reason his wife needed a break from the barrage of posts. E! News has an exclusive first look at their conversation, which airs on April 30 on NBC.

"For social media, the downside is you get lots of feedback, a lot of good feedback, a lot of bad feedback, too," he told the host. "And people feel somewhat of a cloak of anonymity that they'll say things to you on Twitter or other social media that they wouldn't say to you in person. And they feel empowered to be more cruel sometimes."

He went on to give his take on how sexism played a role in the mean messages she received on the site.