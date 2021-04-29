Pregnant Scheana Shay Debuts "No Botox" Face in New Vanderpump Rules Sneak Peek

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Welcomes Baby Girl

Scheana Shay can make even a 40 pound pregnancy weight gain look chic!

In a newly released sneak peek at season nine of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, the reality star jokes to co-stars Tom Sandoval and girlfriend Ariana Madix about what it's like being very pregnant.

"Girl, I've put on 40 pounds," Scheana vents to Ariana, who assures her that it's just all in her stomach area.

But Scheana disagrees, and shows off her new curves to prove it. "It's all here," she laughs while lifting her butt. "Booty, boobs, double waist size."

Tom serves up some pastries while Scheana explains that a natural birth is "obviously the goal." In fact, Scheana has been going au natural for her whole pregnancy. "Natural, no Botox," Scheana smiles. "First time in 10 years." The mother-to-be then shows off how many facial expressions she can make without injections.

"You look so good!" Ariana approves.