Will There Be a Shrill Movie? Aidy Bryant Says...

Ugh, this is no laughing matter.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Shrill star, writer and producer Aidy Bryant opened up about the Hulu comedy's third and final season, which premieres Friday, May 7. And, according to Aidy, Shrill coming to an end has certainly been "bittersweet."
"I'm so sad that it's ending, and I've loved working with this group of people so, so much," she said to E! News. "They really have like, filled my life. But, I'm really, really proud of it and I love where it ends."
To refresh your memory, season two left off with Annie (Aidy) ending things with her insufferable boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones). So, what's next for Annie? A hot girl summer vibe and some highs and lows at work.
The streaming service further teased: "Everything finally seems to be falling into place for Annie—she's managed to dump her man-child boyfriend, catch the eye of a powerful new mentor, and snag some high-profile assignments—so why isn't everything clicking? Sometimes life's big challenge isn't getting what you want, it's knowing what you want."
On whether fans will be happy with how the series concludes, Aidy simply quipped, "I hope so."
Because, she continued, the series finale will end on a "thoughtful" note. "I think that's what audiences have come to expect from us on some level," she added. "And so, it only seems fitting that the ending is kind of that same tone."
While Aidy was confident that fans will be happy with the series' end, she had bad news for those hoping for a Shrill movie. "I don't think so," she commented when asked about a potential movie. "To me, it just feels like a completed piece. I really love where it ends, 'cause…it is an ending but there's an opening for interpretation in a way that is really sweet. So, I would hesitate to go any further."
However, in a separate interview, Aidy's co-star John Cameron Mitchell exclusively told E! News he'd "love" to do a movie or a Gabe-centric spinoff show. In response to this, Aidy said with a laugh, "OK, great! We'll do that then."
Be sure to catch the beginning of the end for Shrill next week.
Shrill season three premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.