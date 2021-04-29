Jason Segel and Longtime Girlfriend Alexis Mixter Break Up After 8 Years Together

Longtime couple Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter have split up.
Alexis, an artist, took to Instagram on April 29 to share a selfie of herself and the How I Met Your Mother star, along with a lengthy caption announcing their breakup.
"This is a photo of two best friends," Alexis began. "This guy and I have shared so much life together. Changed each other at a soul deep level. All for the better. The depth of our bond was something I could never have anticipated. I've never spent so much time with another person, grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much. It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life. But change happens and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming."
Alexis, who has been private about her romance with Jason, added that "announcing a breakup on social media is a strange feeling."
"Having a public romantic relationship is not easy," she shared. "Ending one feels like navigating a road that doesn't even exist. We are private people when it comes to our personal lives and I intend to keep it that way."
She explained that the post is instead about "love and gratitude."
"Gratitude to the universe for putting this man in my life the way it did and then allowing us the grace to decide that what we had, could become more," Alexis shared. "Because that is what our friendship feels like. More. More than either of us could have asked for in another person. This post is a tribute to love and friendship and those relationships that make life worth living."
She concluded, "Thank you J for being my best friend. The person who shares all my favorite jokes, sees who I really am and all I want to be, loves me unconditionally and makes me always strive to be bigger and better than I was yesterday. I will never stop cheering you on with every cell of my body. I will never stop loving you unconditionally."
Jason has not publicly commented on the split.
Jason and Alexis first got together in 2014. They made their first red carpet appearance together in 2016, at a fundraiser hosted by Sean Penn.
Though Alexis has not posted many photos of Jason on her Instagram, she did celebrate the actor's 40th birthday last January with a sweet tribute.
"I'm a day late because yesterday was spent celebrating you, the way it should be, unplugged and surrounded by friends and family," the artist shared. "In your 40 years on this earth you've done so much and come so far. I'm inspired by you every day and you've taught me that my heart is big enough to hold more love than I ever imagined. Thank you for being my best friend above all else. I'm so happy you were born. Here's to 40 more happy birthdays, I love you."