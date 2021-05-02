Josh DuggarBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Two stars debuted major hair changes at the 2021 Oscars, while Alex Rodriguez ditched his "dad-bod."

Watch: Halle Berry Shows Off New Short Hairdo With Boyfriend Van Hunt

One way to make sure you will dominate a red carpet? Debut a new hairdo. 

That's what Halle Berry and Margot Robbie did at the 2021 Oscars, both showing off their freshly-trimmed bangs when making their way into the big event. While they weren't nominated, they definitely won the awards for biggest transformations of the night. 

Olympic gold medalist Simon Biles also revealed two new hairstyles this week, while Candace Cameron Bure wasn't exactly feeling her first spray tan of 2021.

Plus, after both making headlines recently, Alex Rodriguez and Colton Underwood took to their respective social media accounts to reveal their fitness transformations. While A-Rod said goodbye to his "dad-bod," the former Bachelor revealed he was working on more than just his physical health in the gym.  

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
Halle Berry

Well, that's one way to make a bangin' entrance!

The Oscar winner decided to make a major change ahead of the 2021 ceremony, arriving on the red carpet with a brand new bob and short bangs that legitimately took our breath away. 

Most recently, Berry had been sporting much longer locks with longer bangs, and she teased that a new look was coming just before hitting the event with her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt.

At 4 p.m. PST—an hour before showtime—Berry tweeted a picture of some bits of hair on the ground. A fan responded with photos of Berry's iconic pixie cut from the 2002 Oscars with, "Uh-oh....SHE has arrived for Oscars night!"

Berry said "Yeap," with a winky face. "Stay tuned."

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie

Well, bangs were clearly a trend at the Oscars.

The Suicide Squad star also debuted face-framing fringe when she hit the red carpet, pairing her wispier bangs with a floral Chanel gown.

Robbie also appeared to have changed up the color on her usually blonde locks, pulling her slightly darkened hair into a casual low ponytail. 

Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID
Paul Rudd

Not only is the Ant-Man star ageless, apparently he's also a chameleon.

You won't believe your eyes when we tell you that Rudd was photographed in Los Angeles on the set of his next TV show on April 29... because the pics look nothing like the 52-year-old father of two.

While filming The Shrink Next Door, Rudd was totally disguised with white hair and a greying beard for a salt-and-pepper look. He donned a suit and glasses for his costume and had on a clear face shield to follow proper COVID-19 protocols on set.

His shocking transformation helped him get into character to play Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf in the Apple TV Plus drama series, which also stars comedians Will Ferrell and Kathryn Hahn.

Instagram/Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez

Dad bods are so 2020. 

Rodriguez revealed his impressive fitness transformation after six months of consistent workouts and bidding farewell to his guilty pleasure snack. The former baseball pro and newly single star took to social media on April 28 to reveal the fruits of his labor.

"Left the Dad-bod in 2020," the 45-year-old captioned a side-by-side comparison of himself in December 2020 and April. "Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I've been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips."

He concluded with a question, "What food is your weakness?"

Instagram
Simone Biles

The U.S. gymnast's hair game definitely deserves a gold medal.

The 24-year-old athlete debuted not one, but two new looks on social media this week.

First, Biles revealed she chopped her dark-brown locks, captioning a selfie, "Um, I did a thing." But, a few days later, she showed off slightly longer hair in a April 28 snap. "Be the sunshine," Biles wrote on the duo of pics, which also showed off her newly-dyed ends for a chic copper ombré style.

Instagram
Candace Cameron Bure

Orange you glad you watched the Fuller House star's Instagram Stories on April 27? 

After spending so much time indoors amid the pandemic, Bure isn't sure she's loving her summer-ready new look after getting a spray tan

The 45-year-old star began the video by reviving a recurring social media segment of hers. "Candace's Car Chronicles—it's been so long since I've said that, and I just had to," she said. "It made me feel so good." 

She continued with, "I got a spray tan last night, and I like it. [But] the first day after the spray tan, it's too much. I'm like, I just want to scrub my face. It really looks pretty and glow-y, but I feel too tan. What do you think? I don't know!"

The Hallmark Channel's Christmas queen did end on a positive note, hopefully saying, "I feel like tomorrow, it's going to be amazing."

Instagram/Colton Underwood
Colton Underwood

This has been quite the year of new beginnings for the former Bachelor.

The 29-year-old reality star posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on April 28 that showed off his recent body transformation. This follows Underwood coming out as gay during a Good Morning America appearance on April 14.

"this year i prioritized my health. physically and mentally," the former NFL player captioned his post.

The eye-catching pair of shirtless pics showcased Underwood's six-pack—one of the images was a close-up of his midsection that also featured his impressive biceps.

