Every Time Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Were Couple Goals on the Red Carpet

Happy birthday, Tim McGraw! See the country music singer's cutest red carpet moments with wife Faith Hill.

Watch: Tim McGraw Happy With Life He and Faith Hill Built

Tim McGraw may be one of the most successful country artists, but he has another accolade to celebrate today: his 54th birthday. 

The music legend has celebrated nearly half his birthdays with his wife of 24 years, Faith Hill. To say the twosome is a country music power couple may just be an understatement. The duo not only share a combined eight Grammy awards between them, but they're also proud parents to three daughters: Gracie, 23. Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19.

Last year, Tim joked that he felt like they had been married 82 years. As he told E! News' Erin Lim, "It's kind of like dog years, you have to count each year as seven." 

It can't be an easy feat to raise children, sell records and make time for your partner. So, what's their secret to a long and happy marriage? We will let the birthday boy explain. 

"As we get older it's less about the big gestures and more about just spending time together at home," Tim revealed to People in 2017.

They're also not afraid to take the alone time they need. "We both have our daily routines and we have our own dressing rooms," Faith explained to the publication. "We each have our own space to retreat to so we do get time to ourselves." 

photos
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Romance Rewind

Lucky for us, more than two decades of marriage means a whole lot of red carpet appearances. Keep scrolling to see the lovebird's cutest moments. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
2017 CMA Awards

Tim McGraw stepped up his red carpet game in this velvet jacket and his signature black cowboy hat while his No.1 gal, Faith Hill, shinned in this glamorous look.

Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
2017 ACM Awards

Is it just us or does Hill and McGraw get even cooler and cuter on the red carpet with time? 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2017 Grammy Awards

These two are always red hot on the red carpet!

Jim Spellman/WireImage
The Shack Premiere

The married duo enjoyed a night out in NYC celebrating The Shack's premiere in 2017.

DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images
Tomorrowland Premiere

Now this is how you treat your woman when you are posing on the red carpet at the Disneyland Resort. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2015 Academy Awards

Just because it's the biggest award show doesn't mean this couple has to be serious all night long.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for 2015 Tribeca Film Festival
2015 Tribeca Film Festival

While in New York City, the power couple was all smiles while attending the after party for Dixieland.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Country music's superstar pair may like to keep it casual at home, but when it's time for Hollywood's biggest weekend they know how to step out in style.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2014 ACM Awards

It's not a country music show in Las Vegas without this powerful duo. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2014 CMA Awards

May we all find someone that looks like us the way Tim looks at Faith on a red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2013 Grammy Awards

If cutest couple was an award on music's biggest night, we'd say these two have a good shot at winning. 

Jason Kempin / ABC via Getty Images
2011 CMA Awards

Name a better couple...we dare you!

John Shearer/Getty Images
2010 Academy Awards

The 2010 Oscars were even better thanks to the arrival of this couple and their chic ensembles.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2009 CMA Awards

It's always fun and games when hitting the red carpet with your longtime love.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for CARTIER
Cartier Celebrates Love

Rewind to 2007 when the Hollywood pair showed their support for a great cause and looked pretty darn cute doing it. 

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
2006 Flicka Premiere

The country crooner had his real-life leading lady by his side at the debut of his 2006 film. 

Todd Williamson/FilmMagic
2005 ACM Awards

Throwback alert! There has always been something special about this pair. We can't wait for many more red carpets to come. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Friday Night Lights Premiere

A movie about football, your fans screaming your name and Faith by your side? Sounds like the perfect night for the actor.

Barry King/WireImage
The Stepford Wives Premiere

In 2004, the lovebirds soaked up some sun at the world premiere for The Stepford Wives.

Mark Mainz/Getty Images
2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

These two have been melting our hearts for decades.

SGranitz/WireImage
2003 People's Choice Awards

Even though Hill took home a trophy, it looks like McGraw is the real winner here.

Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage
2002 Academy Awards

The Oscars are a frequent stop on this couple's red carpet award season tour and 2002 was a rainbow-filled one at that.

KMazur/WireImage
"Divas 2000s" Tribute to Diana Ross

The musicians embraced the early 2000s with these red carpet looks.

Jim Smeal/WireImage
1999 Academy of Country Music Awards

Clearly, both Hill and McGraw are forces to be reckoned with in the music world.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
1997 American Music Awards

OMG, these two look so young here...and we can barely stand it!

